There are two lessons to be learned from the awkward discovery that Benjamin Hartwell, a Gorham Town Council member, subscribed to become a member of the Oath Keepers.

First, for Mr. Hartwell, be careful who you associate with. Today, when it is easy to join any group with the click of a keyboard, who among us can say that they have not clicked and regretted it? Many organizations do not have clear and concise mission statements, and certainly not ones that prohibit the organization from turning into an angry mob that attacks our Capitol.

The second lesson is a more important one for all of us. Judge not and ye shall not be judged. I don’t know Mr. Hartwell, but I take him at his word that his motivation was to join an organization that supports the right to keep and bear arms. I support this, too, and would not fault others for doing so.

But how quickly in today’s charged environment, when someone’s reputation can be ruined by a few keyclicks, do any of us have the right to judge? Most of us could find ourselves in a position when we regret previous decisions. And Mainers who are castigating other Mainers for any indiscretion need to be more charitable. This is easier if people ask themselves whether someday, they might be the target of such vitriol.

When hate seems to grow on trees and people pick it like fruit from the sky, no one is safe. Practicing kindness, understanding and forgiveness is a better solution for all of us.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

