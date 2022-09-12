SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery.

Fighting Irish Coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

“The expected recovery time is about four months,” Freeman said. “We can all do that math. That probably puts us somewhere in mid-January.”

Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart for this Saturday’s home game against California. Against Marshall, he went 3 for 6 with a touchdown pass and an interception.

In August, Pyne entered training camp competing for the starting quarterback position but lost the job to Buchner after practice No. 7.

TEXAS: Coach Steve Sarkisian would not give any hint who will be the No. 21 Longhorns’ starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are “day-to-day.”

But there are signs it could be the No. 3 redshirt freshman Charles Wright on the field when the Longhorns (1-1) face the Roadrunners (1-1).

Ewers left the game with an injured shoulder after a hard hit at the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s 20-19 loss to Alabama. Ewers had his left arm in a sling after halftime and Card finished the game despite obviously limping with an ankle sprain in the second half.

Sarkisian said after the game that Ewers had a sprained clavicle and would undergo further tests, but he did not elaborate in his weekly news conference on either quarterback’s situation. Nor would he say who took snaps with the No. 1 offense in practice Sunday and Monday morning.

SOUTH CAROLINA: South Carolina lost starting linebacker Mohamed Kaba and backup defensive end Jordan Strachan for the season after both suffered ACL injuries during a weekend loss at Arkansas.

Gamecocks Coach Shane Beamer announced the status of both players two days after the 44-30 loss to the Razorbacks. It’s a huge blow for a South Carolina defense that faces No. 1 Georgia at home Saturday.

KENTUCKY: Coach Mark Stoops said that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcats’ Southeastern Conference matchup at No. 20 Mississippi.

Stoops announced Rodriguez’s return during his weekly news conference but did not state a reason for the running back’s absence that will keep him out for upcoming nonconference games against FCS Youngstown State on Saturday and Mid-American Conference member Northern Illinois.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in July to driving under the influence, and discipline was expected, but Stoops has said only that the 1,300-yard rusher was “unavailable” but not suspended and did not specify how his status was being determined.

PITT: Coach Pat Narduzzi says he doesn’t know anything about the status of his quarterbacks as the 23rd-ranked Panthers prepare for a trip to Western Michigan.

USC transfer Kedon Slovis didn’t play in the second half of Pitt’s 34-27 overtime loss to Tennessee on Saturday. Backup Nick Patti filled in but appeared to injure his left leg early in the fourth quarter. Patti remained in the game and even threw a tying touchdown pass with 2:23 to go despite limping noticeably between plays.

“I always say, guys, I’m not talking personnel on Monday,” Narduzzi said. “We all know what we know. I know nothing, how about that?”