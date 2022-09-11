LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half.

The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game.

Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years.

Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. The Huskers play No. 6 Oklahoma at home this week.

Joseph, 54, is the first Black head coach at Nebraska in any sport and among four new members of the staff this season. Like Frost, he is a former Nebraska quarterback, having played from 1988-91.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and a head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position.”

AP TOP 25: Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press poll, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend.

The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3, jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford, while the Crimson Tide needed a late field goal to escape at Texas.

Georgia received 53 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. No. 2 Alabama received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one first-place vote.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 6, RIVIER 0: Alexa Gutowski recorded a hat trick and Megan Quirion had two goals and an assist for the Monks (3-1, 1-0 GNAC) in a win over the Raiders (1-2, 1-1) in Standish.

Maya Waryas capped the scoring.

BATES 6, DENISON 0: Anna Cote scored twice, including the opening goal just 3:04 into the game, and the Bobcats (3-0) beat the Big Red (1-2) in Lewiston.

Ella Blum, Jessie Bard, Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg and Maria Fernia added a goal apiece.

MIDDLEBURY 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: The Panthers (3-0) scored in each quarter to beat the Nor’easters (1-3) in Biddeford.

Amy Griffin led Middlebury with a goal and an assist. Caroline Haggerty, Katie George and Ellie Harrison also scored.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE 4, HOLY CROSS 0: Birte Speck broke a scoreless deadlock early in the second half, sparking the Black Bears (4-1-1) to a win over the Crusaders (0-5-3) in Orono.

Speck also set up the second goal by Tegan Morrison. Saylor Clark scored twice just 1:02 apart late in the contest.

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, ST. JOSEPH’S (CONN.) 2: Alicen Burnham’s second goal of the game broke a 2-2 tie midway through the second half, lifting the Monks (1-3, 1-0 GNAC) over the Blue Jays (1-3, 0-1) in Standish.

Sydney Gallop and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone also scored for the Monks.

BOWDOIN 8, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 0: Lo Hoglin and Samaya Bernardo each scored twice as the Polar Bears (3-0) defeated the Beavers (1-3) in Farmington.

Becca Meyers, Stephanie Christianson, Ella Olcese and Morgan Smiley added a goal apiece.