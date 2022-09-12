People Plus will be open to the public on Thursday, September 22, 1:00 – 3:00 pm for a special Open House event. As the Brunswick Area Senior Community Center, People Plus will be showcasing all of the activities, clubs, programs and games that are held at the Center daily, weekly and monthly at this single event. This is the time for you to learn more about what happens at the Center and if it is the place for you to socialize, have a meal, get help with transportation, play a game and more!

People Plus will be serving refreshments while members of the public are welcome to tour the Center at 35 Union Street, Brunswick, and get a chance to talk to instructors and members of various clubs to learn what People Plus offers. And visit the Café Gallery to see the newest art show featuring the wonderful work of art class instructor Ed Higgins.

Take advantage of our special Open House membership rate and join while at the event for just $25 the first year. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn about the Center that’s been building community for over 45 years!

People Plus is the Brunswick Area Senior Community Center and supports an engaged, healthy, and independent life for older adults, while joining others to build community for all ages. Dedicated to intergenerational community participation and support, we offer numerous choices for fitness and wellness services, recreation and learning opportunities, education and outreach and are home to the Brunswick Area Teen Center Program.

For more information, visit peopleplusmaine.org.

