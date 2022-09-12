The fall sports season is now in full gear and all local teams have seen action, with several squads having played multiple games.

The early returns have been promising and the contests will only increase in importance in the days to come.

Here’s a look back and a look ahead:

Football

Just one of three city football teams was victorious last weekend.

Cheverus, which won the eight-man large school division state title in 2021 and moved up to 11-man and Class C this fall, suffered a close 26-20 loss at Falmouth in its opener, but Saturday afternoon, the Stags, in their home opener, held off Westbrook in a thriller, 36-34, to even their record.

Cheverus fell behind early, but touchdowns from Matt Fogg and Joe Osei tied the score, 14-14. Westbrook had a 22-14 halftime lead, but the Stags came back to grab a 28-22 advantage heading to the fourth period. There, the Blue Blazes tied it, but quarterback Gio St. Onge’s touchdown run with 2:50 go and a subsequent two-point conversion put Cheverus up eight. Westbrook responded with a late TD with 22 seconds left, but couldn’t get the two-point conversion, as Nick Manning broke it up, and the Stags survived, 36-34.

Cheverus is at 2-0 Fryeburg Academy Friday. The teams have never met.

Portland, which knocked off Kennebunk, 21-14, in an exciting season opener played in Biddeford, dropped to 1-1 Friday night after a 42-8 home loss to Class C powerhouse Leavitt. The Hornets led, 6-0, after one quarter and 28-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs got on the board in the third period when quarterback Louis Thurston hit Remijo Wani for a 61-yard touchdown pass and Kennedy Charles added a two-point rush, but that’s as close as they would get.

“They’re really good,” said Bulldogs coach Jason McLeod, of Leavitt. “They do everything right in all three phases of the game. They’re physical up front. They shed tackles and get to the ball. They’re tough.”

Portland finished with 152 yards of offense, with 141 of those coming after the half.

Thurston’s first varsity start saw him complete 5-of-9 passes for 105 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

“Louis Thurston worked hard and wants to do well,” McLeod said. “He’s maintained a positive frame of mind. For him to throw that nice ball to Remijo, that was definitely a building block.”

Wani caught five passes for 105 yards and a score.

Reegan Buck led the rushing game with 55 yards on 11 attempts.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over four times and committed four penalties for 42 yards.

“We’ve got to play better,” said McLeod. “We have to set the tone earlier. We have to be more physical. We have to do a lot of things in all three phases. You just can’t make the mistakes we did in the first half. We made critical mistakes and they capitalized on them.”

Portland travels to Bonny Eagle next Friday. The teams last met in 2018 (a 24-7 Bonny Eagle victory). The always-tough Scots (1-1) will be fired up after losing at home to Scarborough Friday.

“We wanted our schedule this way,” said McLeod. “We want to play top teams, especially cross-conference, but if we don’t get better, it could be a long season.

“There’s a lot of things we can build off and once we tighten things up, we’ll get better week-to-week.”

Deering fell to 0-2 after a 37-0 loss at Messalonskee Friday. The Rams, who have been shut out in their last six countable games, welcome 1-1 Mt. Blue Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Deering’s highly-touted boys’ soccer team started fast with wins at Biddeford (2-0) and at home over Sanford (6-1). The Rams looked to make it three straight Monday at home versus Windham. After hosting Marshwood Wednesday, Deering is at Noble Saturday, then welcomes Biddeford Monday of next week.

Portland started with tough, late 1-0 losses at Scarborough and at home against reigning Class A champion before hitting its stride with a 13-0 victory at Noble. In the win, Brandon Chacon, Exauce Lenge, Niko Millones and Brady Toher all scored twice, while Christo Brito, Ollie Hettenbach, Martin Kalala, Kosta Nedeljkovic and Nicky Paterniti added one goal apiece. Mike LaCroix made two saves for the shutout. The Bulldogs were home versus Biddeford Monday, then go to Windham Friday.

Cheverus dropped 4-1 decisions at South Portland and at home to Gorham before getting in the win column, 5-2, at Bonny Eagle. In the victory, Collin Plalum scored three times. The Stags host Noble Wednesday, visit Kennebunk Friday and return home Tuesday of next week to meet Biddeford.

Three-time reigning Class C champion Waynflete was idle last week. The 2-0 Flyers returned to action Tuesday at home versus Sacopee Valley. After going to Richmond Thursday, Waynflete visits Class B South contender Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

Cheverus’ girls’ soccer team lost, 4-2, at Gorham in a playoff rematch, then improved to 2-1 last Thursday by edging visiting Bonny Eagle, 1-0. Caoilinn Durkin and Finley Brown had the goals in the loss to the Rams. In the victory, Durkin had the lone goal and goalkeeper Evelyn Rush made eight saves. The Stags were at Noble Tuesday, then host Kennebunk Friday.

Portland fell to 0-3 after losses at Marshwood (6-1) and to visiting Noble (4-3) before getting in the win column Saturday with a 9-0 victory at Biddeford. Eliza Stein scored three first half goals against the Knights, but the Bulldogs let a 3-0 lead slip away. In the win, Stein and Anneliese Collin both scored three times, while Elizabeth Littell added a goal and three assists and Jasmine Arweiler and Kendal Sniper also scored. Portland hosts Windham Thursday and goes to Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

Deering dropped to 1-2 with 6-0 losses at Sanford and Windham. Goalkeeper Sophie Hill made four saves against the Spartans and stopped 14 shots in the loss to the Eagles. The Rams were at Marshwood Tuesday, host Noble Thursday and go to Bonny Eagle Saturday.

Waynflete took a 1-0 mark to Sacopee Valley Tuesday, then welcomes Richmond Thursday and plays host to Traip Academy Monday.

Field hockey

The Cheverus field hockey juggernaut, the reigning Class A state champion, rolled on last week, improving to 3-0 after decisive victories at Windham (9-1) and at home over Bonny Eagle (11-1). Against the Eagles, Lily Johnson scored three times, while Mackenzie Cash and Taylor Tory had two goals apiece and Olivia McCartney and Lucy Johnson finished with one each. In the win over the Scots, Lucy Johnson had three goals, Lily Johnson finished with two goals and three assists, Cash and Tory both rattled the cage twice and Jadyn Carrigan and Zoey Radford added one goal apiece. The Stags were at Falmouth in a playoff rematch Tuesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/ for game story), host Kennebunk Thursday and go to Marshwood Monday.

Portland/Deering fell to 0-3 after a 5-1 home loss to Noble and an 8-0 setback at Sanford. Hannah Caron scored the goal and Emma Walsh made 13 saves against the Knights. Walsh made 13 more stops in the loss to the Spartans. Portland/Deering was home with South Portland Tuesday, then welcomes Biddeford Monday of next week.

Volleyball

Cheverus’ volleyball team has been very competitive in the early going, but fell to 1-2 after a five-set (22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 13-15) loss at perennial power Falmouth and a four-game (12-25, 9-25, 25-23, 17-25) setback at reigning Class A champion Scarborough. The Stags were at Sanford Tuesday, host Windham Wednesday, go to Westbrook Saturday and welcome three-time reigning Class B champion Yarmouth Tuesday of next week.

Deering was 2-1 at press time after blanking visiting Westbrook (25-9, 25-6, 25-21) and falling in straight sets (4-25, 16-25, 10-25) to visiting Biddeford. in the victory, Laura Gin had six kills and two aces, Maya Gale had four kills and Maya Russell added 13 assists. After hosting Portland Wednesday, the Rams go to Bonny Eagle Friday and welcome Kennebunk Monday.

Portland, which won its opening match, 3-0, at Massabesic, fell to 1-2 after straight set losses at Biddeford and at home to South Portland. The Bulldogs go to Deering Wednesday, host Falmouth Friday and welcome Thornton Academy Monday.

Cross country

Portland’s cross country teams have lived up to billing in the early going. Friday, the Bulldogs boys and girls swept a five-team meet in Biddeford. In the boys’ race, Nathan Blades (16 minutes, 53 seconds) and Ben Prestes (17:26.93) were the top two individuals. In the girls’ meet, Samantha Moore (19:54.27) was first and Tenley Flint (21:47.48) was third.

Deering joined Falmouth and Sanford at Noble. The Rams boys came in third. Asa Tussing placed fourth individually in 19:35.66. The girls didn’t score as a team, but Iris McCain had the second-best individual time (22:19.72).

Cheverus’ boys were runners-up to host Marshwood in a four-team meet. Danny McCartney was third individually (18;52). In the girls’ meet, also won by the Hawks, the Stags placed fourth. Annabelle Brooks (20:59) was the individual runner-up.

Golf

On the links, Cheverus fell to 1-3 after losses last week to reigning Class A champion Falmouth (10-3) and South Portland (8-5).

Portland got its first victory of the season last Wednesday, 11.5-1.5, over Deering. The Bulldogs then fell to 1-3 with an 11-2 loss to Falmouth.

Deering was 0-4 at press time after losses to Portland (11.5-1.5) and Scarborough (13-0).

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

