PORTLAND – Laura Lee Martin, 61, of Portland, died at her home on August 23, 2022.She was born in Portland April 26, 1961 the daughter of Henry A. Jr. and Mary (Oliver) Martin.

Laura grew up in North Yarmouth and was a 1979 graduate of Greely High School. She worked at the B & M factory for several years before becoming disabled.

Laura was very interested in Native American Culture and enjoyed attending Pow Wows. She also enjoyed watching football, visiting her sister’s family at Sebago Lake, spoiling her cat and celebrating birthdays.

Laura was predeceased by Sean Santamore.

She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Hamm and her husband Bill of Sebago, her brother, Wayne Martin of Virginia; nephews, Jamie Santamore and Tony Martin, niece, Nikki Martin; grandnephews and niece, Brian, Lilly, Aiden, Devon, Gordon and Cody.

There will be a memorial service at the North Sebago Methodist Church on Wednesday Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home 172 State Street, Portland. To view Laura’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿