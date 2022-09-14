CASCO – Raymond H. Fickett, 70, of Casco passed away on Aug. 25, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.

Ray was born in Bath on Dec. 10, 1951 and grew up in Casco. He attended Casco High School and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in business from Rollins College.

He was a gifted golfer from the age of two until the year before he retired. He earned many titles and won many tournaments but was most proud of his achievement of winning the Maine State Amateur Championship in 1974.

He had a long and successful career as a sales manager for NRF Distributors. Ray was loved by many for his generous heart, snarky sense of humor and willingness to help any person in need. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.

He is survived by his daughters Chenoa Sullivan and her husband Patrick, Amanda Lanzalotta and Aimee McCue; his beloved grandchildren Reilly (14) and Liam (5). Ray was predeceased by his father Reginald Fickett (1928-2009) and mother Emma Fickett (1929-2022).

﻿A joint service for Ray and his mother, Emma who died on July 25, will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Lakeside Cemetery in Casco Village. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers,

please make donations

on Ray’s behalf to:

The NCC Junior

Golf Program

at Norway Country Club

310 Waterford Road

Norway, ME 04268