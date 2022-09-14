FALMOUTH – Anita Deanne (Page) Phillips, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. She was 84.

Anita was born in Lincoln Aug. 21, 1938. She was the first of Owen W. and Evelyn Archer Page’s four children. She grew up in Lincoln, graduating from Mattanawcook Academy in 1956, and from Eastern Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 as a registered nurse.

Anita married Allen H. Phillips in October of 1959 and began their family.

Anita worked as an RN in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine. She worked full time while maintaining the household until the time her fourth child was born. Anita returned to her professional career, eventually retiring from Periodontal Associates in Portland where she was an integral part of the office and surgical teams. Her sincere, compassionate, and intelligent nature made her an asset to businesses where she was employed, as well as to her partnership with Allen, and to her children’s and her extended family’s lives.

Everyone was genuinely welcome at Anita’s table. Her gift of hospitality, her innate understanding of people, and her ability to make meaningful conversation made her a warm and consummate hostess in any situation, from an executive event to a chance meeting on a snowmobile trail. She was an outstanding cook. Anita hosted and contributed to hundreds of beautiful and delicious home cooked holiday meals, dozens of family and neighborhood gatherings, and most of Allen’s business gatherings.

Anita and Allen traveled within North America, to U.S. Territories, and to Europe. Anita embraced each experience. As often as not, travel was to the family camp, at any season, located on Big Indian Pond in T3R5. Having grown up waterskiing, canoeing and camping, she loved being in the woods and on the water. She made camping with four children and a husband seem easy.

Anita is survived by her husband, Allen; her children Daniel Phillips and his wife Lisha, of Naples, and his daughter Nicole Phillips Thurston and her husband Stephen, of New Portland; Marty Phillips, of Clinton, Tracy Phillips and her fiancé Darryl Couture, of Westbrook; Deborah Phillips Brinkworth, of Hampden, and her daughter Graceanne Phillips Brinkworth at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa.; her sister, Nancy Laqualia and her husband Walter, of Scarborough and their children; her brother, Owen Page and his wife Veda, of Lincoln and their children; her sister-in-law, Janice Phillips, and Dick’s son, Richard Phillips and his wife, Claudia of Virginia; and many other close friends and family members.

Anita will be remembered at a memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Guests are invited to bring sweet memories to share.

Anita believed strongly in the importance of medical research. She and Allen worked diligently for Anita’s participation in clinical trials to identify causes, treatments and cures of Alzheimer’s disease.

To view Anita’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

People who would like to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in Anita’s name may send checks to

National Processing Ctr.,

Alzheimer’s Association,

P.O. Box 96011,

Washington DC 20090-6011;

or call 1-800-272-3900

to donate over the phone.

Please include Anita’s name to donate in her memory.