CASCO – Emma Hartleb Fickett, 92, of Casco died of natural causes on July 17, 2022.

Emma grew up in Bath with her parents Henry and Maude Hartleb and sister Ginny Hartleb where they spent summers enjoying beautiful Popham Beach; a place that Emma held dear until her passing.

She attended Morse High School in Bath and went on to attend University of Southern Maine where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.

Emma had a special passion for the education of young children which she exemplified through patience and kindness throughout her life. She was loved by many of her students and coworkers and kept in touch with them throughout.

Emma and her husband Reginald Fickett of Casco were married on Jan. 22, 1951 and remained happily married until Reg’s death in 2009. Together they raised their beloved son Raymond Henry in their hometown of Casco.

Emma was known for her selflessness, compassion and ability to do everything with unconditional love.

She is survived by her granddaughters Chenoa Sullivan and her husband Patrick, Amanda Lanzalotta and Aimee McCue; her great-grandchildren Reilly (14) and Liam (5).

﻿A joint service for Emma and Raymond Fickett will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Casco Village at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to:

The NCC Junior

Golf Program at

Norway Country Club

310 Waterford Road

Norway, ME 04268

