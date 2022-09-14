PORTLAND – James C. Dongo, “Jimmy”, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital with his mother by his side on Aug. 19, 2022, following a brief illness.

Born in Portland on Sept. 27, 1965, Jimmy was the beloved son of Geraldine Searway and the late Truman Dongo.

He graduated from Deering High school and was a self-educated, avid reader. He consumed books from all the classics, philosophy, science fiction, mysteries, biographies, politics, and history. One such book which impressed him greatly and influenced his politics at the age of twelve was “All The President’s Men.” He became a dedicated political supporter when Senator Barack Obama announced his presidential bid.

Jimmy received solace through music ranging from Van Morrison to Frank Sinatra to opera and the oldies. Jimmy worked as a carpenter doing new construction and renovation and loved the satisfaction of a job well done. ﻿

Importantly, Jimmy was devoted to his mother, a loyal friend to many, and adored his family. When his younger brother Robbie passed away in an accident, he dedicated much of his time to Robbie’s three daughters. Jimmy was larger than life. He lit up a room with his booming laugh and bright smile. He had a wonderful close circle of friends who shared the same interests – especially the Patriots. Many hours were spent enjoying each other’s company. Most of all, Jimmy was a good man, a description most befitting him.﻿

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Gerry, brothers, Scott Dongo and wife Cindi and their sons, Sean and Troy of Gorham; Ken Dongo and wife Helen and their son Stephen of Casco and daughter Sara Scheier of Smithfield, Va., a paternal uncle, Tom Dongo of Sedona, Ariz. and brother Robbie’s daughters, Danielle Quinlan, Nicole Morin and Julia Murch. He was predeceased by his father, his brother Robbie, his maternal grandparents, Harry and Ruth Searway, and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Lydia Dongo. ﻿

The family is grateful to the medical staff at Mercy Hospital for their unwavering care and support during Jimmy’s illness and to his many friends who steadfastly prayed for his recovery.﻿

A graveside service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park September 24. Attendees are asked to gather at 10:30 a.m. The service will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Jimmy’s memory, please do so at the charity

of your choice.

