WINDHAM – Merton B. Verrill Sr., of Windham, passed away Sept. 9, 2022 after a long illness at Mercy Fore River in Portland.

He was born Sept. 11, 1936 in White Rock, Gorham, son of Everett M. and Phyllis (Sherman) Verrill. He attended the old White Rock School through 8th grade. He graduated from Gorham High School class of 1954.

In his youth, he worked on many farms in the White Rock area. After graduation he worked at American Optical, after which he entered the United States Navy, serving on the USS Dealey, DE 1006. Following the Navy, he worked at Ellis Paperboard and then at the former SD Warren Company for 35 years retiring before in 1994.

He was a former Boy Scout Troop 85 in White Rock. He was a former member of the Gorham Fire Dept., White Rock Station. He was one of the first organizers of the Gorham SnoGoers in Gorham, a Charter Member of the White Rock Historical Society, and a member of the Westbrook Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, snowmobiling, and working in his garden.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Buck) Verrill, of 51 years; sons Merton Blaine Jr. Verrill, and his wife, Melissa, of Gorham, Michael Baldinelli, and his partner, Lynne Collett, of Naples, daughters Vicki Joy-Powell, and her husband, Jacoby, of El Cajon, Calif., Nancy Guptill, and her husband, Roger, of Gray, Laurieanne Lynds of Raymond; one brother; William Verrill, and his, wife, Shirley, of Portland, one sister, Stella Pierce-Clark, and her husband, Ted, of El Cajon, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, Shane Joy, Joshua Powell, Robert Guptill, Joshua Prescott, and his partner, Meaghan Moody, Joseph Lynds, Kathleen and Karissa Baldinelli, Kaitlyn and Ethan Verrill, Breanna Hauschild and her husband, Josh; three great-grandchildren, Kyler Joy, Ethan Guptill, and Addison Prescott; as well as many nieces and nephews; and many friends he made through his years.

He was a very kind and generous caring man that will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham, with a service starting at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Dow’s Corner Cemetery in Standish.

To express condolences or to participate in Merton’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

Maine Cancer Foundation,

170 U.S. Route 1, Suite 250,

Falmouth, ME 04105

or at http://www.MaineCancer.org.

