SACO – Therese M. Boucouvalas, 97, of Saco, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children late Saturday evening on Sept. 10, 2022.

She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on August 30, 1925, daughter of Lucien and Eva (Bourgouin) Bourdon. Growing up she went to Catholic schools and graduated with an Associates Degree from McGill University.

﻿While living in Canada, Therese was an executive secretary for several years. She was very fashion forward. Her style started at an early age and was characterized by the latest trends.

﻿Serendipitously, she met her future husband Peter in the summer of 1958 at Camp Ellis. They were married in Montreal on April 6, 1959 and lived in Old Orchard Beach for several decades. She was proud of her Canadian heritage.

﻿She was born with a green thumb, created wonderful culinary dishes, and enjoyed traveling when she was not working at the Boucouvalas Brothers stores or taking care of her family. She was very particular about the organization and upkeep of her home both inside and out. Everything had to be just right. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She also enjoyed her favorite apricot poodle Kopella, (Greek for “Little Girl”), being a member of the Knitwits and spending time with her friends from St. Margaret’s Church. From day to day, her innate kindness touched the lives of so many members of family, friends and even new acquaintances.

﻿Mrs. Boucouvalas was a lady of great faith. She was a devout member of St. Margaret’s Parish in Old Orchard Beach. She attended Mass daily and took great joy in laundering the vestments and linens.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband Peter Stephen Boucouvalas in 1994.

﻿She is survived by her son Gregory Boucouvalas and wife Mary-Lou, her daughter Eva Lucia Boucouvalas; sister Cecile Baltazar of Montreal; and several nieces and nephews.

﻿A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach. A Graveside service will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

To view Therese’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations can be mailed to:

Good Shepherd Parish

271 Main St.

Saco, ME 04072