SOUTH PARIS — Mt. Ararat scored on a deflection off goalie Gabby Wright in the second overtime to beat Oxford Hills 2-1 in field hockey action Thursday.

Mt. Ararat’s (4-2) Grace Keleher forced overtime, scoring with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Sierra Carson put Oxford Hills (4-1) ahead earlier in the fourth.

Piper Cohen made five saves for Mt. Ararat. Wright stopped six shots.

MESSALONSKEE 3, BRUNSWICK 1: The Eagles scored three straight goals after Brunswick scored in the game’s first minute to take the victory in Oakland.

Payton Alexander had a goal and an assist for the Eagles (3-0), while Abby Stevens and Shea Cassani also scored. Isabel Kramer added an assist, and goalie Nealey Dillon made seven saves.

Ava Wolverton opened the scoring for Brunswick (3-2).

BOYS SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 5, RICHMOND 0: The Flyers got goals from Matt Adey and Roan Hopkins in the first three minutes, and Myles Culley added a hat trick in a win at Richmond.

Culley also assisted on Adey’s goal, and Adey set up two of Culley’s goals to help Waynflete (4-0-0) open a 5-0 edge by halftime.

Waynflete keeper Cole Isherwood faced just one shot.

Richmond falls to 4-1-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 5, RICHMOND 0: Lucy Hart scored three goals, Morgan Earls added a goal and an assist, and Lucy Olsen also scored as the Flyers (3-0) shut out the Bobcats (3-2) in Portland.

