​Nonprofit agencies offering programs to help improve the lives of women, children and families have until Dec. 1 to express interest in applying for 2023 grants from the Maine Women’s Giving Tree.

​The Giving Tree is a nonprofit and each spring makes $3,000-$10,000 grants annually. The group has awarded funding for seed grants and also provides funding to sustain past grantee programs. Since 2012, the women’s group has contributed nearly $500,000 to dozens of local nonprofit organizations.

​To be eligible, organizations must serve residents living primarily in Bath, Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, Phippsburg, Topsham or Woolwich. Interested agencies should email a one-page letter of intent briefly describing their proposal and the amount of requested grant money to [email protected]. The requests must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Selected organizations will be asked to submit formal grant applications by Dec. 15.

​For more information, visit mainewomensgivingtree.org and click on “grants.”

​Founded in 2009 by nine local women, the Maine Women’s Giving Tree is a nonprofit philanthropic “giving circle” with more than 80 members who have a shared commitment to improve the lives of women, children, and families in our Midcoast communities. Each year members pool their philanthropic dollars and award funds to those organizations whose grant proposals are consistent with the missions and goals of group.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: