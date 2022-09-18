FICTION

Hardcovers

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

4. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

5. “Carrie Soto Is Back,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

7. “Fellowship Point,” by Alice Elliott Dark (Scribner)

8. “Fairy Tale,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “One Morning in Maine,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

10. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

Paperbacks

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

3. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

4. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Picador)

5. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Picador)

8. “Happy Hour,” by Marlowe Granados (Verso)

9. “Normal People,” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

10. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

3. “The Coast of Maine,” by Carl Heilman II (Rizzoli International)

4. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown (Random House)

5. “The Hurting Kind,” by Ada Limón (Milkweed)

6. “Six Walks,” by Ben Shattuck (Tin House)

7. “The Crane Wife,” by C.J. Hauser (Doubleday)

8. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

9. “Foodtopia,” by Margot Anne Kelley (Godine)

10. “Dinner in One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

2. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

3. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

4. “Devotions,” by Mary Oliver (Penguin)

5. “Somebody’s Daughter,” by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron)

6. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Vintage)

7. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

8. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

9. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

10. “Women and Other Monsters,” by Jess Zimmerman (Beacon)

– Longfellow Books, Portland