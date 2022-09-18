Lest we forget! So sad to see not even a banner or corner square remembering 9/11 on the front page of the Sept. 11 Telegram.

It is a date woven into the fabric of our history and should be acknowledged every year. Our country and world changed that day. Never forget!

Linda Mocello
Casco

