MEXICO – Nicholas Paul Trynor, 27, of Mexico, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Nick was born in Portland, on Sept. 24, 1994, the son of Paul S. Trynor Jr. and Jessica L. Kelley. He spent most of his childhood growing up in Windham and attended Windham schools.

Nick was described by his family as a kind, loveable and helpful young man. He loved animals and was particularly intrigued with raising poultry including many chickens, turkeys and ducks. He would incubate the eggs and raise the hens from chicks and he would sell the eggs.

He loved four wheeling, long walks, roller skating and playing video games. He enjoyed going camping and doing anything in the outdoors. Nick was always willing to help others and lend a hand to family, friends or even the neighbors. He would spend countless hours video chatting with friends, spending time with his younger brother and, most importantly, spending time with his son. He was a funny and determined young man.

Nick is survived by his father, Paul and his wife Brittany Trynor of South Carolina, his mother, Jessice Tellier of Mexico; a son, Ryder D. Trynor of Saco; eight siblings, Kaylee Trynor and her fiancé, Brandon Vallee of Saco, Kyleigh Trynor of South Carolina, Aayliah Trynor of South Carolina, Kyle and his wife Miranda Buchanan of South Carolina, Sasha Hill of South Portland, Tre’ Trynor of South Carolina, Liamh Trynor of South Carolina, and Thomas Tellier of Mexico; many aunts, uncles; cousins; and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Nick’s life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Catholic Church, corner of Mellon and Sherman Street, Portland.

To view Nick’s memorial page, to share an online condolence, or to make a donation to assist the family with funeral expenses, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

