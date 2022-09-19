WATERVILLE — As the relationship between Maine’s dams and rivers continues to be a subject of heavy debate, the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce has taken steps to try and quantify the dams’ role in the state and local economy.

The chamber held a news conference Monday to release an economic analysis of the four regional dams on the Kennebec River: the Weston, Lockwood, Hydro Kennebec and Shawmut. The analysis, which was commissioned by the chamber and conducted by New York-based Camoin Associates, found that the dams and regional paper mills that rely on the dams provide 1,284 jobs and generate $158.5 million in employee earnings — money that then goes back into the local economy.

The dams have been the subject of ongoing debate as their owner, Brookfield Renewables, navigates a complicated federal relicensing process, and as environmental groups have raised concerns that the dams are doing irreparable damage to native fish species that migrate up and down the river.

Earlier this year, national conservation group American Rivers said that the 15 dams Brookfield operates around the state — including the four on the Kennebec — are hastening the extinction of Atlantic Salmon, an already endangered species in the United States.

