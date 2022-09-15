Governor's Race
The former governor and Republican nominee held a news conference in front of a pond that was recently drained to look for a weapon used in a killing.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills continues to expand her fundraising advantage over former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
The Republican gubernatorial candidate says he lost the group's support by refusing to promise funding for a $40 million fish hatchery. The group says it does not pressure any candidate and stands by its election guide, which gave an A rating to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
The former governor told the Press Herald that his wife, Ann, maintained full-time resident status in Florida when he moved back to start campaigning.
1st Congressional District
Following a string of shootings in Portland, Republican congressional candidate Ed Thelander holds a news conference to express his support for law enforcement and accuse U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of being anti-police.
A March report by Maine immigrant advocacy groups found that the regional office in Boston had a low rate of approvals.
The omnibus package includes hundreds of millions of dedicated funds for projects in Maine requested by members of the state’s congressional delegation.
In a compromise deal, Republicans and Democrats negotiate the new lines for Maine's U.S. congressional districts.
2nd Congressional District
Candidates in televised debate offer different takes on a wide array of issues.
Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race are sparring about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster.
Rep. Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin skipped event hosted by Maine Public
Portland Referendums
The council chair said it's not unusual to fill seats by appointment rather than in the November election, and the lack of candidates shouldn't discourage voters from supporting a proposal to codify the council.
Question A seeks to ban corporate and non-local operators from registering short-term rentals, while Question B would reduce the number of short-term rentals and increase fines and fees.
Local Races