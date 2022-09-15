Governor's Race

City clears Deering Oaks encampment in advance of LePage news conference about crime The former governor and Republican nominee held a news conference in front of a pond that was recently drained to look for a weapon used in a killing.

Gov. Mills widens fundraising advantage over LePage Democratic Gov. Janet Mills continues to expand her fundraising advantage over former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

LePage, sportsmen’s group tussle over $40 million fish hatchery The Republican gubernatorial candidate says he lost the group's support by refusing to promise funding for a $40 million fish hatchery. The group says it does not pressure any candidate and stands by its election guide, which gave an A rating to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.