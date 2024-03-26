AUGUSTA — The House of Representatives canceled Tuesday’s session after a member required medical attention.

Lawmakers were making their way into the House chamber when a member needed urgent medical attention. Spokespeople for House Democrats declined to provide additional details.

“The Speaker’s Office can confirm that a member had an urgent medical event this morning,” spokesperson Mary-Erin Casale said in an email to the Press Herald. “Out of respect for their privacy, we will not release any further information at this time. We are grateful for the swift response from our medical providers, first responders and the chamber staff.”

Casale did not immediately respond to a question about the member’s condition and whether they were taken to the hospital.

Rep. Michael Brennan, D-Portland, was treated by a fellow member, who is also a doctor, until Augusta paramedics arrived, according to several lawmakers. Members gathered in the lobby while medical treatment was being provided.

Paramedics hung up a white sheet so people gathered in the lobby could not see down the hallway leading to the House floor.

Assistant House Minority Leader Amy Arata said Tuesday’s House session was canceled, but committees planned to meet this afternoon.

“The Republicans met and prayed for Rep. Brennan,” Arata said.

