As politics seem to get more divisive, we know that state Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, is an excellent person to send to Augusta because she has the sense to stay out of that muck.
She brings a solid understanding of our area to Augusta, and she works with both sides on bills that address problems facing Maine and her constituents.
Please join me in voting for Sen. Vitelli in District 23 and supporting positive solutions for Maine.
Elinor Goldberg
Bath
