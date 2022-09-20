I’m delighted to support Democrat Teresa Pierce for Maine Senate District 25, which includes Falmouth, Cumberland, North Yarmouth, Gray, Long Island and most of Yarmouth.

Having served alongside Teresa for the past eight years, I know she will champion the values that have always mattered to the district: robust public education, protection of our natural resources and fiscal responsibility. Her voting record over eight years in the Maine House shows her commitment to these issues. In addition, she has the skills and judgment to tackle newer challenges like climate change, election integrity and threats to reproductive freedom.

Please join me in voting for Teresa Pierce on Nov. 8, or vote absentee starting Oct. 11.

Cathy Breen
Democratic state senator
Falmouth

filed under:
letter to the editor
