It’ll only be ceremonial, but Zdeno Chara is officially retiring as a Boston Bruin.

Chara, 45, will sign a one-day contract Tuesday afternoon and hold a press conference officially announcing his decision to hang up his skates after 24 seasons in the NHL – including 14 in Boston – Tuesday at noon. He led the Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup.

There’s been no official announcement, but the Bruins are expected to announce that Chara’s number 33 will be retired at a later date.

Chara played the 2020-21 season in Washington and the 2021-22 with the New York Islanders after 14 seasons as Boston’s captain when the Bruins chose not to re-sign him.

Chara made his decision official on Instagram and posted:

“After 25 seasons of professional hockey 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and hundreds of international games I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League. In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family. There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon.

Thank you,

Big Zee”

Chara led the Bruins to 11 postseason berths and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2009. He was universally adored among former teammates for his leadership and presence as a captain. His career was defined by strength and steadiness. He wasn’t flashy, but he ground the flashiness out of the game of almost every opponent he battled. He played huge minutes (24:49 per game), especially in the playoffs. He has previously indicated an intention to live in Boston after his career depending on his professional future.

Two snapshots of him stood out from his career. One of him roaring while hoisting the Stanley Cup above his 6-foot-9 frame in 2011 and the other of him, with his bearded, broken jaw wired shut preparing to play in the 2019 Stanley Cup finals as the TD Garden crowd thundered in appreciation.

