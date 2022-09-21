Maine seniors can now apply to stabilize or freeze their property taxes in lieu of a new state tax law that took effect in August.

In order to qualify, applicants must be age 65 or older, a permanent Maine resident, own their home for at least 10 years, and be eligible for homestead exemption.

Maine expects to see applications rolling in since 20% of its population is above the age of 65.

For Brunswick resident Rudi Smith, 86, the program couldn’t have come at a better time. After losing his wife and living on a fixed income, Smith said he’s been worried about how he’d pay his taxes in the coming years.

Smith has lived in his current residence since 2009.

While he said he’s “relieved” the new tax program exists, he worries about the general cost of living.

“My total income has diminished. I am concerned right now that I can stay where I am with the prices of groceries and everything else going up,” he said.

Brunswick is part of Cumberland County with 19.6% of its population over the age of 65, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The average home costing $250,000 in Cumberland County has a tax payment of $3,325, according to the Maine Property Tax Calculator on smartasset.com.

By comparison, Sagadahoc County has an average tax rate of $3,225, and Lincoln County — the oldest county in Maine with 25.8% of its population over the age of 65 — pays an average of $2,725 in property taxes.

Senior organizations like People Plus in Brunswick work to spread the word using email newsletters that reach over 2,000 people, said Executive Director Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls about it,” she said.

The application deadline for the new tax program is Dec. 1.

Smith said he’s already filled out his form and is ready to bring it to Town Hall.

For more information or an application, visit maine.gov.

