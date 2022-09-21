Marion Smith Libby 1929 – 2022 CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Marion Smith Libby, 92, formerly of Freeport, passed away at the Heron House in Cumberland Foreside on Sept. 14, 2022. She was born at Lambert Road Farm on Sept. 20, 1929, a daughter of the late James B. Smith and Emily Strout Smith. Marion, Stanley and their children were baptized at the Congregation Church in Freeport. Marion was a wonderful cook. She loved to garden, sew, read, sing and dance. She loved to “swim” in the ocean and spending summers at the camp on Wolf’s Neck in Freeport. Many great family times and meals were shared there. Marion traveled to Bar Harbor, Sebago Lake “Libby” reunions, PEI Canada, Carribean Cruise and Expo 67 in Montreal, Canada. Marion graduated from Freeport High School in 1948 and really enjoyed her class trip to New York City, N.Y. She married Stanley L. Libby on July 9, 1948 at their first home on Grant Road in Freeport. In 1950 they moved to their lifelong home on Pine Street in Freeport. Marion worked for Eastland Shoe, L.L. Bean, and Totem Machinery in their office and payroll department as well as waitressing at Clara and John’s Restaurant. Marion very much loved being at home or camp surrounded by her family. Marion was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Stanley L. Libby Sr. who passed in October of 2005; her parents James Bryan Smith and Emily Strout Smith of Freeport; and by her brothers Maynard B. Smith and David Smith. Marion is survived by her sister, Lois Carter of Freeport; three children, Linda Hartwell of Brunswick, Deanna Guimond and husband, Mikal of Freeport and Stanley Libby Jr. and partner, Sharon Nelson of Embden; six grandchildren, Brandon Hartwell (Kacey) of Bath, Amy Hartwell-Wyman of Brunswick, Jason Guimond (Nikki) of Lisbon, Virginia Libby (John) of Bath, Sam Libby of Texas, and a stepgrandson, David J. Powers of California. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Remington and Preston Guimond, Kaleb Wyman, Leo and Olivia Hartwell, Kassie Harvey, Raya Harry, Adrian, Ava and Andre Rose, step-great-grandchildren Chelsea Alec and Jacob Powers; and a step-great-great-granddaughter, Lola Rose Scarborough; and many nieces and nephews. The family gives special thanks to all the Heron House “Angel” staff for their wonderful love and care of Marion. A graveside service will be held at the Webster Cemetery in Freeport on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. Arrangements under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at Funeral Alternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to: Heron House memo Marion Fund 92 U.S. Route 1 Cumberland Foreside, ME 04110

