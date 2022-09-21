Stephen L. Burnham 1939 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Stephen L. Burnham, 83, of Brunswick, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday Sept. 17, 2022. He was born on Aug. 30, 1939, a son of Irving Burnham and Anna Perry Burnham, of Bath. Stephen attended local Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1958. During his high school years, he played baseball and participated in the Drum and Bugle Corp. Stephen worked as a garment cutter at Congress Sportswear in Bath until the factory closed. He also worked at Exxon service station in Bath on evenings and weekends for many years. He worked as a custodian for the Bath School Department as well as delivering the Times Record newspaper on a route through Topsham, Bowdoinham and Brunswick areas until 2020. He enjoyed spending weekends in Ellsworth and Bar Harbor and taking scenic rides through Acadia State Park with his grandchildren, family, and friends. Some of his hobbies included running in his younger years, duck hunting, attending Boston Red Sox games and he was an avid collector of coins, baseball cards and memorabilia. Stephen was a life member of the Bath Lodge of Elks number 934 and he was a long-time member of the Smith Tobey Sons of the American Legion Post 21 in Bath. Stephen was predeceased by his parents; and younger brother, Larry L. Burnham. He is survived by his children David Burnham of East Haddam, Conn.; his daughter, Anna Burnham, her partner Chris Bailey and their children Quentin, Mira, Vance of Russellville, Ark.; his daughter, Summer Denise Wyman and her husband Stephen Wyman of Phippsburg, Summer’s children Rachel Rist, her son Bowen of Phippsburg, and Jacob T. Rist of Boothbay; his daughter, Marcia Gustafson her husband Timothy Gustafson, their children Kyle S. Gustafson and his son Felix Gustafson, of Auburn and Kelci Adams and her husband Tyler Adams of Bath. The family would like to welcome friends and family to gather at David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home in Bath on Friday Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. for an hour of visiting, directly followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. To express your thoughts and condolences to the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

