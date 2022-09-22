KENNEBUNKPORT — Incumbent Democrat Traci Gere faces a Nov. 8 challenge by Republican Elizabeth Jordan in the race for Maine House of Representatives District 134. Both live in Kennebunkport.

The district includes Kennebunkport and parts of Biddeford and Kennebunk.

We asked the candidates to tell us a bit about themselves; their prior political experience, if any; their top four or five priorities and why they believe they are the best person for the job.

• Gere, 58, is finishing her first term as a state representative. She said her focus has been has been on making Maine and the communities she serves a more affordable locale to live and work, including increasing the availability of housing for working families, returning state revenue sharing to municipalities, and holding electric utilities accountable for rates and customer service.

Gere is married and has two adult children and is development director at Museum L-A in Lewiston. She has lived in Kennebunkport 14 years, and holds an MBA from Boston University and an undergraduate degree from Brown University. She ran her own business and has been involved in nonprofit organizations — essential tools for legislative work, she said.

“In the last legislature, we invested in career training and internship programs, helping Maine residents build their job skills and become effective contributors to our economy,” said Gere. “We must continue to invest in Maine’s most important asset — our people. I will continue to work for policies that support our public schools and teachers, invest in post-secondary education, and connect Maine people to productive and fulfilling careers.”

Advertisement

Erosion and flooding are impacting the coastal infrastructure, she said. “I will work with Maine’s Climate Council and Action Plan to assure that we continue to have the resources to understand and mitigate the impacts of climate change,” Gere said.

She pledged to defend Maine laws and policies that guarantee abortion rights and would vote to keep government out of private health care decisions.

“I will always vote to protect women’s right to abortion as an essential part of the continuum of women’s health care,” said Gere. “Pregnancy carries many risks, and a number of conditions require abortion treatment because of the threat to the mother of sepsis, death, and loss of reproductive organs. Abortion care is also necessary treatment for the physical and mental health of survivors of rape and incest. Finally, women must have the right to make, in collaboration with our health care providers, the complex reproductive health decisions that affect our bodies, our families, and every aspect of our lives.”

Gere said she has learned how to build coalitions, and has worked with all parties to craft and pass legislation and prioritizes serving her constituents.

“I have a deep connection to our community and a demonstrated commitment to protecting and improving the well-being of the people of our district,” she said.

• Jordan, 62, said she will work to lessen Maine’s tax burden, pledged to do what she could to ease food and energy costs, and expressed concern for school children and Maine’s elderly.

Advertisement

Jordan was widowed six years ago after 30 years of marriage and has three adult children and three grandchildren. She earned a bachelor of science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She returned to Maine after 40 years living away and works part time at a natural foods store. She said she lost her job in a nursing care facility to COVID mandates.

The House 134 race is her first contest as a candidate, though she has previously been a delegate to municipal and county committees and supported candidates and issues.

“I will work to ease the tax burden that is so heavy on us here in Maine,” Jordan said. “We are the third highest taxed state in the United States. This is unacceptable. Especially since we are among the lowest states for income.”

She said she would work to do what is required to bring food and fuel costs down.

“I am also greatly concerned about our school children,” said Jordan. “We are seeing the tragic cost of the lockdowns now and we are also seeing the exposure of ‘social emotional learning’ which has been replacing the’ “three R’s’ in education. Our children and teachers are hurt by these programs, and both are hemorrhaging out of the public school system.”

She expressed concern for the elderly and for health care workers.

“Staff shortages were common before COVID but are now much worse because of unchecked emergency powers and unlawful mandates,” Jordan said. “I have learned as I listen to people that many are needlessly suffering because of this mismanagement. I will work to change this.”

She said her life has been dedicated to the care of others as a wife and mother, teacher, and caregiver in both paid and unpaid roles. “I had to learn to balance a checkbook and maintain a budget, and get creative in finding solutions to many kinds of problems,” she said. “I ran a farm co-op out of my home and have always supported local small businesses.”

Jordan said she believes Maine people know best what they need. “We who serve in the government should be representing their interests, not be interfering in their lives or mandating their daily decisions.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: