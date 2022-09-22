The Salvation Army Bath/Brunswick Corps will host two events on Sept. 25 to raise awareness about the threat of human trafficking in Maine.

The first 30-minute event will take place at the Library Park gazebo in Bath at 4 p.m., according to event organizer Barbara Anderson. Salvation Army officers and Steven Dyer, a Thomas College professor who has studied human trafficking, will speak.

At 6 p.m., the group will host a similar event at the Town Mall gazebo in Brunswick.

Both meetings will feature a prayer and candlelight observance in recognition of victims and survivors of human trafficking.

“This isn’t an overseas problem,” said Anderson, who has spent over a decade working with survivors of human trafficking. “It happens with our own teenage girls and boys right here in Maine.”

To learn more about the event, visit the group’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/crownsbathbruns.

