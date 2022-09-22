Lincoln Theater kicks off its third season of Talking Food in Maine: Intimate Conversations with its first guest of the 2022-23 season on Thursday Sept. 29.

This free series of one-on-one conversations is held on the Lincoln Theater stage, hosted by Mumbai to Maine founder, Cherie Scott, joined by professionals who have made a substantial contribution to the culinary arts in Maine. Scott will sit down with Rob Dumas for conversation at 7 p.m. Sept. 29.

Rob Dumas’ food story starts in Louisiana, with time spent on a submarine off the coast of Virginia and even cooking for the Obama family along the way. Dumas is a certified executive chef through the American Culinary Federation and the food science innovation coordinator and facility manager for the School of Food and Agriculture at the University of Maine. Dumas is responsible for leveraging the resources of the university system to support economic growth in Maine’s food and agriculture sector through research, education and support facilities for food producers.

Talking Food in Maine host Cherie Scott is a Mumbai native who left India at the age of 16 and now resides in Boothbay. In 2015, she launched her culinary blog, MumbaitoMaine.com to share her signature recipes and nostalgic anecdotes of her youth in Mumbai. Cherie is now a guest chef instructor at the Milk Street with Christopher Kimball Online Cooking School in Boston. In the midst of the pandemic, Cherie launched her Mumbai to Maine line of gourmet Indian simmer sauces, Maine’s first Indian-inspired and award-winning culinary brand.

Scott and the theater will feature three additional guests in January, February and March of 2023. Christian Hayes, owner of both The Garrison and Dandelion Catering Co. in Yarmouth; Mary Allen Lindemann, co-founder of Portland’s Coffee by Design; and Barton Seaver, one of the world’s leading sustainable seafood experts and educator, and founder of Coastal Culinary Academy.

Each free event is open to the public and no tickets or reservations are required to attend. The Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. More information on Rob Dumas and all Lincoln Theater films and events is available through the theater’s website at LincolnTheater.net.