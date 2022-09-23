Winslow and Gorges Quilts. Go bright or moody with these all-cotton quilts made by Smith’s General, a Yarmouth-based quilting shop with baby to king-sized blankets in minimalist geometric designs. These two were inspired by summer days at Winslow Memorial Park in Freeport and stalwart Fort Gorges in Portland Harbor. $275 to $975 at smithsgeneral.com

Black Double Windowpane Check Throw The Bristol-based Maine Village Weaver is Phyllis Leck, who has been weaving since the 1970s and focuses on early American styles and designs. In addition to throws and baby blankets, she makes rugs, tablecloths, hand towels and custom window treatments. This wool-cotton mix comes in a smaller picnic blanket size or a fringe or hem-finished throw. $92 to $200 at mainevillageweaver.com

Somerset Blanket. Bartlettyarns in Harmony, Maine is a yarn wholesaler and retailer that also sells blankets, apparel, kits, felting supplies and more. These blankets come in throw, twin and queen sizes in varying colors. The wool was gathered in the United States and washed, spun and woven in Harmony, using traditional New England style whip stitches on the edges of the soft, cozy fabric. $145 to $280 at bartlettyarns.com

Antique Quilts. Antique quilt and textile merchant Betsey Telford-Goodwin moved Rocky Mountain Quilts from Colorado to York Village, Maine in the 1990s, but that did nothing to change her globally renowned skills for collecting and restoring American quilts. She has four Maine-made quilts currently for sale, ranging from a 1950s-era queen made from a quilting kit to a mid-19th century Nine Patch/Variable Star pattern that uses fabrics from decades before. $1,400 to $3,200 at rockymountainquilts.com

Remembrance Blanket. Passamaquoddy Two Spirit interdisciplinary artist Geo Neptune designed this dawn-hued, limited-edition wool blanket with a motif based on the Wabanaki “tree of life” double curve, representing the circle of life and their creation story. Neptune used a mirrored style to illustrate the duality found within themself, within nature and within every person who sees this gorgeous blanket. $225 at eighthgeneration.com

Baxter Picnic Blanket. Not all blankets are for the indoors. Baxter picnic blankets are made from WWII-era, virgin wool, U.S. military blankets and backed with wax cotton canvas that will repel moisture during a grassy picnic or frosty lunch break on ski trip. It comes with four Lawn Dots to help balance drinks on whichever terrain. Governor Baxter is a “sturdy goods” brand that makes backpacks, dog beds, vests, and mittens. Their storefront, Pjepscot Purchase is at 13 Main St., Topsham. $400 at governorbaxter.com

