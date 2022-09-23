Your Kitchen Appliances Have a lot on your kitchen to-do list? Prioritize your appliance upgrades based on your cooking (or frequent takeout) style.

Your Energy Envelope Eliminating drafts will keep your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Tap into new tax credits to make this big investment more affordable.

Your Paints Since 2019, nature- inspired tones have been surging in paint popularity.

Your Candles Flickering candles create a cozy mood, but are they polluting your indoor air?

Overcome Your Winter Blues Try these home products and activities to keep your spirits high throughout the winter.

Your DIY Power Homeownership comes with a lot of responsibilities. Become your own handyperson to keep maintenance costs low.

Enhance Your Outdoor Space with a DIY Fire Pit An outdoor fire pit offers a cozy centerpiece for your yard and allows it to be used even in colder seasons.