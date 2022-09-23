Send questions/comments to the editors.
Your Fall Home 2022
A compilation of Fall Home advertorial articles published in the Maine Sunday Telegram, The Times Record and the Forecasters
Have a lot on your kitchen to-do list? Prioritize your appliance upgrades based on your cooking (or frequent takeout) style.
Eliminating drafts will keep your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Tap into new tax credits to make this big investment more affordable.
Since 2019, nature- inspired tones have been surging in paint popularity.
Flickering candles create a cozy mood, but are they polluting your indoor air?
Try these home products and activities to keep your spirits high throughout the winter.
Homeownership comes with a lot of responsibilities. Become your own handyperson to keep maintenance costs low.
These Maine-made or designed blankets, quilts and throws combine function with beautiful form.
An outdoor fire pit offers a cozy centerpiece for your yard and allows it to be used even in colder seasons.
Try one of these projects for a change of scenery, an improvement in home value, or a simple sense of accomplishment.
