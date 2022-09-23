It’s understandable if you’ve been putting off a kitchen appliance upgrade. New units have relatively high price tags and—these days—unpredictable wait times. But when you buy local from a retailer like LP Appliance in Westbrook, you get a personal touch from selecting a model and finding the best price to arranging delivery and fixing any problems that come up down the road. Follow this guide to find your kitchen behavior and see which appliance you’ve been missing from your cooking routine.

IF YOU PRIORITIZE…

Well-budgeted shopping trips | Trying new recipes | Holiday hosting

Upgrade to a double oven or four door refrigerator. Get the space and flexibility for storage, prepping and cooking and expand your home chef horizons.

With two separate compartments, double ovens eliminate the complex math and time management skills required to go from veggies, to meats, to desserts, with cooling times in between.

Budget: GE 27” Smart Built-in Convection Wall Oven

Midrange: KitchenAid 30” Wall Oven with Convection

High-end: Café 30” Professional Series Smart Convection Wall Oven

Four door refrigerators are an organizer’s dream. Choose a double French door arrangement, or French door plus a fridge and freezer drawer.

Budget: Whirlpool Counter Depth 4-Door

Midrange: GE Profile Smart 4-Door

High-end: Café Energy Star Quad Door

IF YOU PRIORITIZE…

Generous takeout budgets | Quick and easy meals | Any space but the kitchen

Downsize with a compact refrigerator or convection microwave. For someone who will never have a tray

of pots de creme to cool, you can save space and stay stylish with a narrow refrigerator at standard height (around 70 inches).

Budget: Whirlpool Top Freezer, 16 Cu. Ft.

Midrange: GE Bottom Freezer, 11.9 Cu. Ft.

Convection microwaves crisp your food like an air fryer with an internal fan that makes sure the heat is evenly distributed.

Budget: GE Countertop, 1.0 Cu. Ft.

Midrange: Maytag Over-the-Range, 2.1 Cu. Ft.

High-end: Café Smart Countertop, 1.5 Cu. Ft.

IF YOU PRIORITIZE…

Hyperclean kitchens | Relaxing after a meal | Energy efficiency

You’re looking for appliances that work hard, work fast, and help you clean up as you go. Make sure you have a third rack dishwasher or induction range. Third rack dishwashers have a full, pull-out rack for silverware, which creates more room for dishwasher-safe pots and pans, long stemmed glasses, and even bottles. Get a model with a steam/sanitize cycle for extra polish.

Budget: Maytag with Dual Power Filtration

Midrange: KitchenAid with Stainless Steel Tub

High-end: Jennair Noir with interior lighting

Because of an induction range’s unique heating process, the area around the burner stays cool, making it easier to clean the cooktop as you go.

Midrange: Jennair 30” Euro-Style

High-end: Café 30” Matte White

