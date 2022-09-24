The Freeport Police Department and other agencies resumed a search Saturday for the missing Freeport student, Theo Ferrara, 14, while school officials have decided to hold Saturday’s high school games.

The Freeport teenager has not been seen since Thursday, and with time the situation grows more serious.

“His parents are distraught,” Freeport Police Chief Nathaniel Goodman said on Friday.

Searchers from the Maine Warden Service, state police, Brunswick police and marine patrol joined the search on Friday, Goodman said.

While many students want to help, police do not want large groups of students gathering at the search location, said a message to Freeport school families sent out Saturday. Law enforcement agencies are only using specific individuals to volunteer in the search for Theo. “We continue to hold out hope for the best outcome and keep Theo and his family in our thoughts,” the message to Freeport families said.

After consulting with counselors, experts recommended now is not the best time to cancel Saturday’s athletic events, including three home games.

A JV girls soccer game at 12:30, a varsity girls soccer game at 2 p.m. and football game at 5 p.m. will go on as planned. “We are hoping these events provide a safe and supportive place for our community to gather together and support one another,” the message said.

Theo Ferrara, who has no history of running away, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Thursday walking on Flying Point Road toward the direction of Brunswick. Flying Point is a rural road near his home. He was seen by drivers on the road. Police announced his disappearance Friday morning on social media.

Police dogs located a scent near where Ferrara was last spotted, but the chief offered no further progress Friday on locating traces of the boy.

Ferrara was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, a T-shirt, neon-colored shorts, flip-flops and was carrying a royal blue backpack. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Drivers in the area are asked to call police if they spot anyone matching his description.

If anyone has any information, please call Freeport police tip line: 207-725-5521, option 2, then option 6.

