Although Maine didn’t get a direct hit from Fiona, which transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, the storm did deliver high winds that caused some power outages.

The storm landed in Nova Scotia, Canada, early Saturday damaging homes, taking down trees and knocking out power for thousands of residents. The Associated Press reported that 414,000 Nova Scotia Power customers, about 80 percent of the province, were affected by outages Saturday morning.

In Maine, out of Central Maine Power’s 665,561 customers, there were 2,447 power outages Saturday morning.

Much of the outages were in Somerset County with 1,009 outages. Cumberland County reported 120 outages, 655 outages in Oxford County, and 342 in Franklin County. The outages were due to the winds from the storm, according to CMP.

Crews worked overnight and into Saturday, and were expected to restore power quickly, according to a CMP spokesperson.

All day Friday wind gusts were between 25 to 30 miles per hour throughout Maine, said meteorologist Stephen Baron. The wind gust peak was 44 mph at 6:30 p.m., he said. High winds continued into Saturday, but were expected to diminish by the end of the day.

The NWS has issued a high surf advisory with strong waves breaking the shore. That advisory remains in place until 11 p.m. Saturday, Baron said.

Sunday’s forecast will be a better day with of a high of 67 degrees and some clouds.

