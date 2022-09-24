Three people were injured and transported to Maine Medical Center Saturday after the vehicle they were in left the road, crashed and landed upside down, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and his mother were both charged during the incident. Jack Kelley, 19, of Durham was charged with operating without a license due to violating the zero tolerance by having alcohol in his system under the age of 21. His mother, Margaret Kelley, 53, of Durham, drove herself to the scene and was charged with operating under the influence.

Kelley was driving the Toyota SUV with passengers Zane Campbell, 19, and Jonathan Doyle II, 19, both of Durham, who were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third passenger, Shaina Curry, 19, of Freeport, was evaluated on the scene and released.

The call came in at approximately 12:19 a.m. Saturday and emergency personnel responded to Brown Road near Hallowell Road.

On the scene they found the SUV upside down in a field. The vehicle received extensive damage after going off the road, down an embankment, hit some small trees and rolled over, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Passengers Campbell and Doyle were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office reported.

In addition to the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office, other agencies responding were the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Pownal Fire, Durham Fire and Freeport Rescue.

