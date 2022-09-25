GORHAM – Claire Joyce Emerson was born June 13, 1927, in South Portland, to Minard and Gladys (Gilbert) Gray, and passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2022 in Gorham.

Claire was one of eight children, and was predeceased by her husband, Harold; brothers Minard, Irving, Harold, Sherman, and sisters Shirley Shaw, and Patricia Parkinson.

She is survived by her two sons, Steven H. and Timothy M. and their wives Deborah J. and Christiane R.; and youngest sister, Estella (Honey) Shaw; and grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Claire married Harold H. Emerson on June 6, 1948, and together they raised their two sons in Gorham. Claire was recognized as a fashionista and was employed for 25 years at the Westbrook Men’s Shop, eventually as founding manager of the women’s department, where she served her customers with a smile and a keen sense of style.

Claire and Harold spent many years as members of the Society for the Preservation of Ballroom dancing on Saturday nights at the West Falmouth Knights of Pythias Hall and later at the former Morrison Hill Hall in Cumberland. They were avid fans of watching NASCAR races, snowmobiling, and vegetable gardening at their homestead. She lost her beloved husband on March 17, 1991.

Claire’s love of music provided her and others enjoyment when she played her keyboard organ. She loved to knit her infamous dish cloths for charitable organizations, friends and family.

Her young life was spent on the family dairy farm in Gorham, which taught Claire the importance of hard work. She carried this through her life and demonstrated the vitality of staying busy through her duties with church and dance activities, and socializing with friends and family, which was of the utmost importance during her long life. She could fill the room with her laughter and one-liners.

Final arrangements with Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Portland, include a graveside memorial service held at Hillside Cemetery, in Gorham on Friday Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a coffee reception at the social hall at the North Congregational Church, 22 Churchill Rd., Buxton.

