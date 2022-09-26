During her three years as chair of the Falmouth Town Council, Amy Kuhn collaborated with various stakeholders to build comprehensive town budgets that were fiscally responsible while continuing to support the educational excellence of our schools and the infrastructure that makes our town a great place to live.

Amy’s strong leadership skills shone through during the budget process, particularly during difficult conversations that led to productive decision-making. She brought a cool head filled with prepared knowledge and was ready with probing questions. If elected to the state House, I know that Amy will continue this thoughtful process in all of her work. I will be voting “yes” for Amy Kuhn for House District 111.

Nicole Bezanson

Falmouth

