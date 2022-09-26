We are delighted to support Teresa Pierce for Maine Senate District 25. Teresa has shown her commitment to our communities through four terms in the State House, serving on the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee, and most recently as the House chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for crafting our state budget.

As Appropriations chair, Teresa worked with Republicans and Democrats across the Legislature to build a bipartisan budget with over two-thirds of the Legislature in support. As Karl knows, having been Republican lead on the Appropriations Committee for four years himself, this is a challenging role calling for strong business and financial skills and for the ability to listen, communicate and compromise. Teresa has demonstrated her capacity in this assignment.

We wholeheartedly believe Teresa will do a great job representing our district for the next two years in Augusta.

Susannah Swihart

Karl Turner

Cumberland

