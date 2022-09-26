With absentee voting beginning in October, Falmouth is fortunate to have two very capable and experienced candidates running for the Legislature.



After serving for eight years in the House, Representative Teresa Pierce is running for state Senate. Teresa currently serves as chair of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, where she recently led the passage of a bipartisan budget that supports public education and strong protections for natural resources.



Amy Kuhn is running for state representative in a district that includes most of Falmouth. Amy was chair of the Falmouth Town Council from 2019 to this year and during that time served on the Maine Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Committee. She has also been a very active community leader.



Teresa Pierce and Amy Kuhn are hardworking, constructive leaders who will be champions for education, environmental protection, wise fiscal policy and more. Please join me in voting for them!

David Hildreth

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: