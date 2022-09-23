Mad Horse Theatre

Exhibits/Galleries

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December.

“Maine Perspectives:” AIGA Summer Poster Show, Portland Public Library, Lower Level, 5 Monument Square, Portland, to Oct. 8, maine.aiga.org.

Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December, usm.maine.edu.

Rachel Mason Burger: The Art Gallery at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, to Oct. 4. stalbansmaine.org.

Running With Scissors 6×6 and Open Studios: Belleflower Brewing, 66 Cove St., Portland, through October. rwsartstudios.com.

“Scenes of Maine”: An Annual Exhibition of Paintings: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through October, richardboydartgallery.com.

“The Lives of the Jewelers,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 9, library.une.edu/art-galleries.

Tom Paiement: “The Anxiety of Possibilities”: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. Through Oct. 29, greenhutgalleries.com.

Friday 10/7

First Friday Art Walk: 5-7 p.m., Portland downtown, Old Port. Free.

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Film

Friday 9/30

PMA Films: “Three Minutes: A Lengthening”: 2 p.m., presented with Maine Jewish Film Festival at Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, $7+, portlandmuseum.org.

“The Territory:: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Immersive look at the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by illegal settlers, $9, space538.org.

Wednesday 10/5

“Blood Diner”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Deranged cult-classic exploitation parody from 1987; director Jackie Kong will be live for a Q+A, $9, space538.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Merrill Film Society: watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. “Snow in the Jungle” Oct. 8 to Nov. 13, ideal for ages 4-9 and their families. $15.

Maine Historical Society – “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum: “Color Fields,” Joan Busing; “Generational Layers: Gerstenblatt-Berg Family Collage Portraits,” Paula Gerstenblatt; “Following the Light,” Judy Glickman Lauder, through Oct. 28. First Friday Art Walk 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7, 267 Congress St., Portland.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Claire Seidl and Rose Marasco, through Oct. 8, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: Tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 29, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks may be required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Saturday 10/8

Tate House Museum presents ColoniAle 2022: 3-6 p.m., 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Find out what you don’t know about making beer in colonial times and take a special guided tour. $20/$25, eventbrite.com.

Music

Friday 9/30 Billy Ocean: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $45-$59.50. Héritier Watanabe: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30-$150, portlandovations.org. Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com. Open Stage: 6-9 p.m., Three of Strong Spirits, 35B Diamond St., Portland. Music, juggling, dance, comedy, and whatever other talents guests may have are welcome, facebook.com. Stu Mahan & Jeff Beam: 6 p.m. Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. bandsintown.com. Saturday 10/1 Adam Swanson Music Workshop: 1:30 p.m., on the history of Ragtime and early jazz, Cadenza 5 Depot St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com. Katie Daggett & Ed DesJardins: 7 p.m., Cadenza 5 Depot St., Freeport. Capisic: 8:30 p.m., EPrRelease party and night of New England punk rock, Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com. Caroline: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com. CascoBay UkeFest: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. $10-$20, ukuleleshealtheworld.com. Mark Schultz with special guest Right Hand Shade: 8 p.m., Mended Heart Ministries Cornerstone Baptist Church, 771 Lewiston Road, Topsham. bandsintown.com. Palaver Strings: A Brilliant Escape: 7 p.m., Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress Street, Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org. Panorama: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15.50 $19.50. Thursday 10/6 King Princess: The Hold On Baby Tour: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland. $30. Friday 10/7 Mary Gauthier & Jaimee Harris: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Organ Recital by Hentus van Rooyen: 7 p.m., St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. stalbansmaine.org. Taylor Tomlinson: 6 & 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $28.25-$158.25, statetheatreportland.com. Warren Zeiders: The Up To No Good Tour: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland. $25. Saturday 10/8 Anya Marina & Nikki Glaser: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. Aztec Two-Step: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Dirty Deeds: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland. $19+. The Fringe 50th Anniversary featuring Francisco Mela: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St, Portland. $20. Symbio: Swedish Hurdy-Gurdy & Accordion Duo: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $22-$27. tickettailor.com. Ongoing 80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com. Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com. Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time. Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest:8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com. Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue. Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com. Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com. Sunday Open Mic: 3-7 p.m. every Sunday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free. Related Sign up for Forecaster newsletters. Theater/Dance “Chicago”: Oct. 7 & 8, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $45-$80, portlandovations.org. “Cupid’s Arrow Strikes Again”: Sept. 30 & Oct. 1, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20, thefootlightstheatre.com. “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical”: Through Oct. 2, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $20-$25, lyricmusictheater.org. Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: Sept. 28-30 & Oct. 1, The Studio Theatre at 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com. “The Great Leap”: Through Oct. 2, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. Post-show Curtain Call Sept. 25, portlandstage.org/show/the-great-leap. “The Lifespan of a Fact”: Good Theater is proud to open its 20th anniversary season Oct. 5-30 at St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30, goodtheater.com. “When We Were Young and Unafraid”: Sept 29-Oct 23, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Make a reservation and pay after the performance, madhorse.com. Saturday 10/7 Dylan Adler’s Hit That Track – Comedy Special: 7 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. Ongoing Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com. Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

