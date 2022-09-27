Bath residents are invited to join representatives of more than 40 organizations Oct. 8 for Citizen Involvement Day, a community building event to promote awareness about service organizations and to honor individuals and groups that work to benefit the city of and its residents.

“Bath Citizen Involvement Day is a unique event,” said Erika Helgerson, assistant to the city manager. “For over 20 years, it has served as a chance for organizations and residents to connect with one another directly and share information about services, programs, resources and volunteering.”

The Citizen of the Year, Youth, Community Project and Community Spirit awards will be bestowed at the event.

Citizen Involvement Day is “an opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate the volunteers who contribute to making our community a better place,” Helgerson said. ” The event has a fun, festive atmosphere, People come to learn more about Bath and stay to enjoy the live music and beautiful views of the Kennebec.”

For further information, contact Susan Ellis at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: