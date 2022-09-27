Sophia Monfa scored on a free kick in the first half and from Jillian Foley early in the second half as the Cheverus girls’ soccer team beat Deering 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon in Portland.

Foley also scored in the first half for Cheverus (6-1). Else Freeman finished off a corner kick by Grace Marino for Deering.

Sophie Hill recorded 16 saves for the Rams (2-5-1), while Hailey LaMontagne and Evelyn Rush combined for four saves for Cheverus.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 4, MORSE 1: Brinwen Coffin, Zofre Day, Marram Delisle and Marley Lebel scored as the Eagles (5-2) beat the Shipbuilders (1-4-2) in Newcastle.

Shea Brochu scored with an assist from Zoe Nicholson for Morse.

PORTLAND 12, MASSABESIC 0: Anneliese Colin and Eliza Stein both scored three goals as the Bulldogs (3-4) cruised past the Mustangs (1-5) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Kate Martell added two goals for Portland. Phoebe Knoll, Elizabeth Littell, Alison Mina and Kendall Sniper each had one. Sniper added four assists.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Ashleen Perkins scored a pair of goals as the Patriots (2-4-2) beat the Rangers (2-6) in Gray.

Ellie Schlichting added a goal for GNG and Trinity Bean tallied two assists. Isa Ross made five saves.

Keira Alessi scored for Traip and Lily Stuart turned away 10 shots in goal.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, WESTBROOK 1: Jess Dow and Serra Rich both scored twice to help the Trojans (6-2-1) beat the Blue Blazes (0-8) in Westbrook.

Charlotte Belanger and Elle Jowett added one goal a piece for Thornton Academy. Hadley Stoddard finished with four assists and Olivia Frederickson had six saves.

Briana Lopez scored for Westbrook and Hannah Troiano racked up 20 saves.

GREELY 4, WELLS 0: Abby Lennox scored two goals while Shaylee O’Grady and Molly Partridge each had one as the Rangers (6-2) shut out the Warriors (5-2) in Cumberland.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINDHAM 6, BONNY EAGLE 0: Hannah Heanssler had three goals, including two in the first half, and the Eagles (4-4) beat the Scots (0-8) in Windham.

Zoe Dries, Grace Joly and Abby Trainor each added third-quarter goals for Windham.

Chloe Hanscom stopped 28 shots for Bonny Eagle, while Emma Theriault had three saves for Windham.

MASSABESIC 3, SANFORD 1: Sydney DeSimone scored three goals in the third quarter as the Mustangs (3-4) beat the Spartans (4-4) in Waterboro.

Lydia Suhy made 10 saves for Massabesic.

SCARBOROUGH 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Stella Grondin had two goals and an assist as the Red Storm (6-2) powered past the Rams (0-7-1) in Scarborough.

Anjali Bhatnagar added one goal and one assist, while Nadia Grinyuk and Daisy Stone each scored once for Scarborough.

Madison Stevens racked up 12 saves in goal for Kennebunk.

GORHAM 10, SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 0: Ellie Szostalo finished with three goals as the Rams (6-2-1) beat the Red Riots (2-6-1) in Gorham.

Camryn Caruso had two goals and an assist while Brooke Farquhar had a goal and four assists for Gorham. Hannah Bickford tallied one goal and one assist. Anna Cunningham and Reece Leclerc both scored once.

Emily Keefe made nine saves for South Portland/Westbrook.

