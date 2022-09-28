Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has faced the Patriots three times in his career. He’s only come away with one victory.

Part of that was due to having to match scores with Tom Brady over the years.

But Brady’s gone, and it appears Rodgers will be opposed by backup Brian Hoyer if Mac Jones is unable to play because of his high ankle sprain.

Rodgers, a four-time MVP, is going to be a problem no matter which quarterback the Patriots have under center.

Jerod Mayo called the 38-year-old, who’s won just one Super Bowl, a “generational-type talent.”

“He’s one of those guys, when he’s in rhythm, he’s outstanding,” linebackers coach Mayo said of Rodgers. “He can make all the throws even when he’s not in rhythm. So he’s definitely a problem.”

Lamar Jackson was also a problem, and the Patriots couldn’t solve him on Sunday. Jackson absolutely torched the Patriots’ defense, throwing four touchdown passes and also running for 107 yards.

Rodgers isn’t the same type of threat as Jackson – not many are – but he can carve up a defense as good as anyone. He hasn’t gotten off to his usual fast start (four TD passes, two interceptions), and he’s operating without his longtime favorite target Davante Adams, who’s with the Raiders. Coming off a 14-12 win over Brady and Tampa Bay on Sunday night, Rodgers is trying to get in sync with a relatively new cast.

Still, he has the third-best completion percentage (72.3) in the league after three games.

“This guy is one of the best players in the NFL,” said Steve Belichick, the Patriots’ defensive play caller. “He’s smart, he has tremendous arm talent and a feel for the game. On tape, it just looks like the game is slower to him than everybody else out there. He’s impressive.

“Haven’t played him a ton, but he’s proven for a long, long time that he can do anything he needs to do.”

COACH BILL BELICHICK confirmed that Hoyer will start Sunday at Green Bay if Jones is unavailable. He also confirmed he is not a doctor.

Typically, the recovery period for a high ankle sprain ranges from four to six weeks. Jones did not appear at the start of practice Wednesday.

Before practice, Belichick answered questions about Jones’ injury and status by describing him as day-to-day. In his opening statement, Belichick claimed Jones has “made a lot of progress here in the last, whatever, 48 hours.”

Belichick stressed (12 times, in fact) that Jones is “day-to-day” as he works his way back. Belichick deflected follow-up questions about Jones’ ankle. At one point, he was asked if Jones had suffered a high-ankle sprain, as has been reported. The Patriots’ coach brushed off the idea, stressing that he’s not the one who makes medical evaluations.

“Day-by-day,” Belichick said. “What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Like, I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts.”

So, what did the medical experts say about Jones’ ankle?

“I mean, what difference does it make to me? You think I’m gonna read the MRI? That’s not my job,” Belichick said.

