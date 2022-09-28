BASEBALL

Randy Vasquez and Carson Coleman combined for a no-hitter and the Somerset Patriots scored nine runs in the first inning Wednesday to win their first Eastern League championship with a 15-0 win over the Erie SeaWolves at Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.

Vasquez allowed one runner, a 10-pitch walk to Danny Serretti with one out in the sixth inning. He left after eight innings at 93 pitches. Reliever Carson Coleman hit the first batter in the ninth, but then retired the next three to clinch the win and title.

The Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees who eliminated the Portland Sea Dogs in three games in the semifinals, lost the first game of the series 6-5 to Erie on Saturday, but evened the series with a 9-2 win Tuesday night.

Somerset had five hits in the first inning and took advantage of two Erie errors.

Jasson Domínguez was 3 for 4 with two homers and six RBI. He finished the series 7 for 16 with five runs, eight RBI and three homers.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Parker Roenick scored off a corner kick from Grace Libby early in the second half to break a scoreless tie as Berwick Academy shut out Lexington Christian 2-0 at Berwick.

Roenick and Libby combined again four minutes later as Libby sent a though ball to Roenick, who hammered home an insurance goal for the Bulldogs (8-0).

ROAD RACING

LONDON MARATHON: Four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah has pulled out of Sunday’s London Marathon because of a hip injury.

The 39-year-old Farah said he injured his right hip in training and will not be fit in time for the race. Farah, who won Olympic gold in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter races in London and Rio de Janeiro, was set to compete in his first marathon since 2019. He won the warmup race The Big Half earlier this month.

Farah said he still hopes to run in the 2023 London Marathon, when the race switches back to its traditional date in April.

GOLF

LIV TOUR: Saudi-funded LIV Golf denied a report that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1.

Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized.

It would go against what Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, told a Chicago radio station two weeks ago when he said, “We’re talking to four different networks, and live conversations where offers are being put on the table. They can see what we’re delivering.”

LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Benjamin Pedersen is the first driver to land a promotion from Indy Lights into IndyCar as AJ Foyt Racing confirmed Wednesday he’ll be part of its 2023 lineup.

Pedersen, a 23-year-old dual citizen of Denmark and the United States, spent last season running the full Indy Lights schedule for HMD Motorsports. Linus Lundqvist, his teammate, won the Lights title and Pedersen finished fifth in the final standings. Pedersen earned his only win earlier this month when he led every lap from the pole at Portland.

Pedersen also ran four races for HMD in 2021 with back-to-back runner-up finishes in his debut. Pedersen landed on AJ Foyt Racing team president Larry Foyt’s radar through a “trusted colleague” and Pedersen spent most of last season shadowing the IndyCar team.

FORMULA ONE: Driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis.

F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.”

Albon missed the last race at the Italian GP three weeks ago after being hospitalized with appendicitis. He had taken part in Friday’s practice at Monza then became ill and had surgery on the Saturday.

CYCLING

GIRO d’ITALIA: The 2023 edition of the Giro d’Italia will start with an individual time trial on a coastal cycle path that has been recreated from a former railway line in the region of Abruzzo.

Organizers announced the Grand Tour will run from May 6-28 and begin with an 18.4-kilometer (11.4-mile) time trial on the Adriatic coast.

The second stage is a 204-kilometer (127-mile) leg from Teramo to San Salvo that is hilly in the first part but expected to end in a bunch sprint.

Stage three will also start in the Abruzzo region, in Vasto, but it will then head south and will be detailed when the full route is revealed on Oct. 17 in Milan.

