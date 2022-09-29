PWD seeks candidate

The Portland Water District is encouraging write-in candidate campaigns for an open seat representing Gorham on the Board of Trustees. There are no candidates listed on the Nov. 8 ballot for the seat.

Portland Water District is governed by a board of 11 trustees representing the cities and towns it serves. The board sets policy and direction to protect water resources and ensure safe and clean public water for more than 200,000 people in Greater Portland.

The board generally meets twice monthly, a workshop session and a regular business meeting, and trustees receive a stipend for attending.

For more information, call the Gorham Town Clerk at 222-1670 or the Portland Water District, 774-5961.

Triad to meet

Advertisement

Gorham/Windham/Westbrook Triad will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St. It’s an opportunity to socialize and hear about the Yellow Dot program available for senior citizens. Free coffee and snacks will be served.

Triad is a collaboration of civic organizations, businesses and law enforcement promoting the well-being and safety of seniors.

Brush drop-off

Public Works Department, 80 Huston Road, will be open 8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, Oct. 8 and 22, to accept brush from Gorham residents.

The department asks for residents’ help in not leaving stumps, commercial drop-off, or bags. Leaves and grass clippings will also be accepted in their designated area throughout the season.

Senior open house

Advertisement

Lakes Region Senior Center is holding an open house 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Little Falls, in Gorham to showcase the center and the programs it offers. Refreshments will be served.

Reminder: Church 50th

St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 2. Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate the anniversary Mass at 11 a.m. and the Rev. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, will concelebrate. A reception will follow. For more information, call 839-4857.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 27, 1972, that Dale Rines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Rines of Smith Road, had returned to the University of Maine at Orono for his junior year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: