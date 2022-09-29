BELGRADE — Belgrade’s outdoor public pool was cited for 19 critical health code violations after the town’s new recreation director called for it to be inspected by the state after he noticed it would not stay clean.

The repairs are expected to cost the town several thousand dollars and be completed this spring.

Dan MacGlashing, the town’s recreation director, said he has budgeted $5,000 for the repairs, but is still getting quotes on some of the work.

MacGlashing assumed the top job in May at the Belgrade Parks & Recreation Department, and while he admits he does not know much about pool maintenance, he knew something was wrong with the pool at the Center for All Seasons when it would not stay clean during the first couple of weeks of summer camp.

After looking at the state’s pool maintenance regulations, MacGlashing could tell the town’s pool was not meeting several safety standards. He closed the pool in July, two weeks into the summer camp season.

About 60 campers used the pool each day during those two weeks, according to MacGlashing’s estimates.

Advertisement

The facility at 1 Center Drive, off Route 27, near Great Pond is one of two community centers in the Kennebec County community.

MacGlashing said he contacted Belgrade’s assigned health inspector from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to set up an inspection of the pool area. Health Inspector Barrett Evans found 19 critical and six noncritical violations when he inspected the pool area Aug. 10.

“I didn’t think it was a good idea to keep the pool open if I didn’t think it was safe enough,” MacGlashing said.

The violations ranged from the pool having the wrong pH and free chlorine levels to its disinfectant feeder and recirculation system not functioning correctly.

Related Alfond Municipal Pool in Waterville awash in renovations

Several safety issues were also cited, including a lack of ring buoys for lifeguards, a lack of first aid kits and a lack of signs indicating the location of the nearest telephone, with contact information for local first responders in case of an emergency.

The inspection also noted the facility did not have a self-latching gate, the proper markers showing the depth of the water or a supervisor with the needed pool operator certification.

Advertisement

MacGlashing said he plans to take a pool certification course with his co-worker to ensure there is always someone who knows how to run the pool. He also said the violations are no one’s fault, but involved protocols that likely were overlooked over the past couple of years due to staff turnover and other priorities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the end of the day, it’s about safety,” MacGlashing said. “There’s a saying I have when I teach snowboarding that it’s safety first, then fun, then learning. If it doesn’t go in that order, it’s not safe and you’re not in a position where you can have fun.”

MacGlashing said he expects the pool to be ready for next summer.

The town faces no fines related to the pool violations because MacGlashing voluntarily called to have the health inspector walk the area and point out all violations.

Evans, the health inspector, said MacGlashing made the right decision and most of the violations were related to maintenance. He added the pool shall remain closed until Evans can inspect the repairs or changes after MacGlashing has addressed the violations.

“In my perspective as a regulator, I was quite pleased in getting the call from the director,” Evans said. “He closed the pool and did not let any other kids come in for the season. I think it was a really good statement on his account.”

Related Headlines Alfond Municipal Pool in Waterville awash in renovations

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: