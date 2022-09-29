Kate Snyder was feeling stressed as she started teaching her 8 a.m. class at Bates College on Thursday morning. It had been several hours since the Lewiston resident had heard from her parents as they weathered the winds and rain of Hurricane Ian along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

“I feel better now,” Snyder, a faculty member in the psychology department at Bates, said in a phone interview Thursday after finally getting a text from her mom, who used a neighbor’s phone to let her daughter know they were OK despite the lack of cell service. “But it’s still tough to not be able to call my mom to talk to her and know how things are going down there.”

Snyder’s parents, Chris and Priscilla Flanagan, are among the millions of Floridians hit by the hurricane, which has brought widespread damage and power outages. The storm made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida and forecasters were still warning of destructive flooding Thursday. Ian had been reduced to a tropical storm by Thursday morning, but it was expected to regain strength and move up the Atlantic coast.

Snyder said her parents were prepared, but the storm was one of the biggest they’ve seen since moving to Florida about 10 years ago from Nashua, New Hampshire. Priscilla Flanagan grew up in Clinton and attended the University of Maine.

The Flanagans now live in Venice, Florida, so the storm hit just south of them, though they were still “really hard hit,” Snyder said.

She said she called her parents around noon Wednesday and they were feeling OK, but as the storm got worse that afternoon, Snyder said she grew nervous. She got a text from her parents around 5 p.m. but didn’t hear from them again until 9 a.m. Thursday when her mom sent the text from a neighbor’s phone to let her know they had weathered the storm.

Snyder said they don’t have cellphone service or electricity, but she is assuming her parents’ house is fine because her mom didn’t say anything about it. “My guess is my mother is prepared with a weeklong stash of crafts and snacks,” said Snyder, 37. “She was a first-grade teacher, so she’s always incredibly prepared.”

Further down the coast, Pedro Vazquez’s three grown children and grandchildren were emerging from “a pretty harrowing experience” in the Fort Myers and Cape Coral areas. Vazquez, of South Portland, said he was able to stay in touch with his family through a group text, emails and an app called Life360, which provides location-sharing services.

But during the peak of the storm Wednesday, services were intermittent. At one point he grew worried when the video stream from the Fort Myers-based news channel he was monitoring went off the air.

“You don’t usually hear about a television station going offline like that,” said Vazquez, 53. “We were watching and they were panning to what was going on on the ground level … live on the air a couple of transformers blew and they went off the air.”

He said he spoke to them Thursday morning, and they reported a lot of damage, describing neighbors’ homes as no longer having roofs, flooding and downed power lines. He said they aren’t expecting electricity to return for about five days and their well system was ripped out of the ground, so they’re also without water.

Vazquez said his children were planning to evacuate initially, but bridges and causeways were closed shortly after evacuation orders were given due to the wind speeds, making it impossible for people to leave.

He grateful his children are close and can support each other. “The fact they have that with one another is really keeping them afloat,” he said.

Vazquez’s oldest daughter is a practice manager for a network of health care providers and had to figure out how to store medications that require refrigeration.

“Everything you can think about that goes into managing a medical practice and preparing for a catastrophic event like that she was dealing with, in addition to the preparations for her family and her children,” Vazquez said.

According to the American Red Cross, Ian neared a Category 5 storm as it made landfall Wednesday and is one of the strongest storms to ever make landfall in Florida. As of Wednesday night, more than 33,000 people had sought refuge in about 260 evacuation shelters across the state.

The agency has deployed about 730 disaster workers on the ground to help with shelter and relief efforts. Those numbers include nine Mainers who are helping with sheltering, logistics and damage assessment, according to Jennifer Costa, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Northern New England Region.

One couple, Bob and Ann Cibelli, of Acton, landed in Tampa before the storm made landfall and are expected to be there for two weeks to help provide meals and work with people in shelters, making sure they’re comfortable and are getting the services they need.

Costa said she heard from the Cibellis briefly and they said they were safe, but they’ve been hard to get in touch with.

“Now they’re in full-blown disaster relief mode,” Costa said.

