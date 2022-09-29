I am writing in support of electing John Lewis to the Maine Senate. I believe John, with his diverse background and experience in workforce development, will bring fresh ideas to the forefront. In education, John’s focus is on increased technical/vocational opportunities. Giving parents like John and his wife more input and transparency in their children’s classrooms will create trust and positive change. His ideas on reduced taxes, government overreach and local control will create opportunities in housing, health care and child care. Maine is ready for change. I’ll be voting for John Lewis for Maine Senate and I hope you will be also.

Carolyn Kelley

Cape Elizabeth

