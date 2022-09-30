Set back from the street in one of Portland’s best neighborhoods is a fabulous, newly renovated contemporary home with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. This is a unique building with potential to be a single-family, multi-generational or multi-individual resident home with generous office space. The former greenhouse in front of this home is now the studio and gallery of artist Charlie Hewitt, best known for his glowing “Hopeful” signs.

Enter on the ground floor to a single level living space, with bedroom, full bathroom, and connections to create a kitchenette. Showers throughout the house are low entry. Another entrance is up a few stairs to the mezzanine level, where there’s a large, ensuite bedroom with laundry hook-up.

Highlights Rare, new construction single family on the peninsula, located between the Old Port and Munjoy Hill

Elevator goes up four levels, from the garage to a two-level roof deck with panoramic views of the city and harbor

Modern, minimalist design with high-end fixtures and finishes; level four bonus room/den has a wet bar

The best of Portland is right outside the door: restaurants, shopping, parks and the waterfront

At the top of the stairs to the second floor is an open living and dining area, with the kitchen and pantry (all new everything) toward the rear. You’ll also find two more bedrooms, two more full bathrooms, another washer/dryer hookup, and separate small office. And the mechanicals: there’s an efficient water heater, heat pump heating and cooling, all new roof, electric and plumbing, plus a large, dry basement.

Brentwood St. runs from the shops and schools on Stevens Ave. to the forested trails in Evergreen Cemetery. Also nearby is the University of New England, Stevens Square Community Center, and Forest Ave. businesses on the other side of dog-friendly Baxter Woods.

65 Brentwood St. #65 is listed by Kate Carey of Vitalius Real Estate Group. Please contact Kate at 207-838-1527 or at [email protected].

