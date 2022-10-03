I am writing in support of Steve Moriarty’s bid for reelection to the Maine House of Representatives. Over the years, I have met or written to Steve to discuss pending legislation of interest to me. I have found him to be an informed, patient listener, one who is open to consider many points of view and is committed to bringing people together for reasonable solutions.

Steve strongly supports the right of women to make their own choices regarding reproductive health, including the right to abortion, without interference from the government.

In this election, no issue is more important to me than preserving reproductive rights.

Cumberland has been well-served by Steve Moriarty. Please join me in reelecting him to the Maine House.

Nancy Dix

Cumberland

